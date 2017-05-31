LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr

London £55,000 55000.00GBP
Grange Land Rover Woodford
London, E182QL, London
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30500 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: CORRIS GREY
Bluetooth telephone connection, Adaptive cruise control with queue assist and intelligent emergency brake, Dynamic response, EPAS, Front parking aid with visual display, Rear park distance control, Speed limiter, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen, TFT Virtual Instrument Panel, Trip computer, Audio remote control in steering wheel, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, USB/aux input socket,This Luxury Range Rover Sport has Full Service History and great specifications.
