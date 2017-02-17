LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC - COLOUR CODED 2014

car description

Stunning 2014 Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic 3.0 SDV6 finished in Fuji white with Black and Ivory Autobiography leather interior, extended Ivory leather to dashboard, Black suede/alcantara headlining. Black Gloss wood trim, 21" Range Rover delta wing Style 507 finished in matt black. Full Land Rover service history with one recently completed. Fully colour coded Autobiography styling, Great performance and 40 MPG.;;Huge Specification – Tilt/slide panoramic roof with electric blind, Premium Meridian Sound system – sounds fantastic! HDD Satellite Navigation, Automatic terrain response system with dynamic mode, Red Brembo brake upgrade, 8 inch touch screen, DAB radio, iPod and USB connection, 18 way adjust front seats, reversing camera, 4 zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, Ambient lighting, Bluetooth telephone connection and music streaming, front and rear parking sensors, Say What You See Voice Control (SWYS), Heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, adaptive xenon headlights, electric windows. Similar - Overfinch, Urban, Revere, SVR, Lumma, Hawke, HSE. Extremely well cared example.;;++++ Full dealer facilities. **Great Low Rate Finance options with our partner MotoNovo with rates starting from 2.99%FR**. All part exchanges considered, Hpi clear with certificate, All major debit and credit cards accepted. Viewing available at our indoor showroom., Please contact us with any questions. Office - 01487 830386, Mobile - 07796 446157, Website - Vogue4x4.com ++++