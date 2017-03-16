Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 Autobiography Sport 5dr Auto

car description

FINISHED IN STUNNING FUJI WHITE with BLACK AND CREAM PRESTIGE LEATHER COMPLEMENT CIRRUS STICHING. The ebony roof lining and Pianno black Auto biography finishing give the Sport an exquisite luxurious interior feel. The Autobiography comes with the ultimate sport specification and some of the main points over and above the HSE are the dual view screen for Satellite navigation , reversing camera, and dualview screen so the passenger can watch tv whilst driving complete with headphones. Ambient lighting, adaptive cruise control, centre armrest with cool box, LED running lights , electric heated memory seats, The soft leather steering wheel is multi functional with controls for the phone function, sound system and the heated steering wheel for those chilly mornings. Vision is aided by a defrost program,rain sensing wipers auto xenon lights with power wash, high beam and corner assist, optical tinted glass with privacy to the rear. The vehicle is fitted with pre heat comfort system so that the vehicle can be warmed up remotely ready to go ! Easy access side steps enhance the exterior with front and rear spoilers in the Autobiography styling. The all terrain response, traction control, p