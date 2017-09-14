LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY SPORT AUTO 4WD

Birmingham £27,300 27300.00GBP
Auto Smart
Birmingham, B120UP, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY SPORT AUTO 4WD Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 50000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
Steering Wheel Controls, Speakers, Xenon Headlights, Traction Control, Satellite Navigation, Rear Spoiler, Parking Sensors, Metallic Paint, Four Wheel Drive, Electric Heated Seats, Electric Adjustable Seats, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Passenger Airbag, Drivers Airbag, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS,Low Rate Finance Available, HPI Clear, Full Land Rover Service History, 2 Keys, 4 Brand New Tyres, New Brake Discs and Pads, Excellent Condition, Tracker
