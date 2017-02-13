Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY SPORT

£33,990 33990.00GBP
United Kingdom
Ivory/Ebony duo leather, Cirrus top stitching, electric memory comfort seats, heated front and rear seats, extended premium leather, automatic climate control, Dual-View touch-screen, HDD Satellite Navigation, Digital TV monitor, Bluetooth telephone integration, Meridian Hi-Fi Surround Sound system, DAB radio, USB/I-POD interface, reversing camera, 20in diamond finish alloy wheels, Autobiography exterior design package, 8 speed automatic gearbox, paddle shift controls, parking sensors front and rear, electric heated folding mirrors, keyless entry and start function, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, wood/leather multi-function steering wheel, heated steering wheel, electric memory steering column, Adaptive cruise control, HDC (Hill Descent Control), trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, electronic air suspension, ESP traction control, Adaptive Xenon headlamps, headlamp wash, dynamic headlamp levelling, cornering lights, Ambience lighting, heated front and rear screens, rain sensor, rear sun protection glass, cool box in front armrest, black lacquered piano wood trim, park car heating with remote, two owners from new, full service history, LIBRARY IMAGES
land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 autobiography black 8-speed abs alloy-wheels airbag bluetooth cruise-control esp fsh leather parking-sensor sat-nav television traction-control xenon 2012 hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
