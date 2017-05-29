LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 Diesel HSE - 400 LE Auto

London £86,975 86975.00GBP
Project Kahn Chelsea (AT only 444444)
London, SW100LR, London
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 Diesel HSE - 400 LE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 50 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Volcanic Grey Satin
The cost of this vehicle includes a Project Kahn conversion with a retail fitted value of £30,702: KAHN INTERIOR OPTIONS: Herringbone Leather - Front & Rear Seats inc. Armrests in Black Leather with Gold Stitching, Steering Wheel Centre Hub Re-upholstered in Leather, Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminium, PERFORMANCE UPGRADE: Twin Single Exit Crosshair Exhaust System in Polished Aluminium, KAHN EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Fitted with 285x35x22inch Tyres - Set of 4, RS600 Alloy Wheels - 9.5x22inch in Silver Platinum, Complete Colour Change - Our signature Cromax® paint finish, Brake Calipers Finished in Liquid Gold, KAHN Bonnet & Tailgate Lettering in Black, Black Label - Front Grille with 3D Mesh in Carbon Fibre, Exterior - Kahn Enamel Wing Shields, Exterior - Kahn Enamel Tailgate Logo, Floating Roof in Piano Black, Front Bumper Centre Piece, Front Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite, LE - Rear Bumper Replacement inc. Exhaust Diffuser in Carbon Composite, FACTORY OPTIONS: 2 Zone Climate Control, 60:40 Folding Rear Seats, 7 Seat Option Available, 8 Inch Touch Screen, Acoustic Laminated Windscreen, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Alarm System - Perimetric Alarm, Alarm System - Volumetric Alarm, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Auto Dimming Interior Mirror, Auxiliary Device Connectivity (Full Integrated Streaming), Auxiliary Power Sockets, Bluetooth Phone Connection & Audio Streaming, Brake Pre-Fill, Centre Armrest with Cubby Box, VAT Qualifying.
