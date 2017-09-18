LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 Diesel HSE - 400 LE Auto

London £79,999 79999.00GBP
Project Kahn Chelsea (AT only 444444)
London, SW100LR, London
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 Diesel HSE - 400 LE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 50 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Santorini Black
The cost of this vehicle includes a Project Kahn conversion with a retail fitted value of £22,839: KAHN INTERIOR OPTIONS: Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminium, Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel, PERFORMANCE UPGRADE: Twin Single Exit Crosshair Exhaust System in Polished Aluminium, KAHN EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Fitted with 285x35x22inch Tyres - Set of 4, RS600 Alloy Wheels - 9.5x22inch in Silver Platinum, Individual Paint Detailing & Colour Coding, Black Label - Front Grille with 3D Mesh, Brake Calipers Finished in Liquid Red, KAHN Bonnet & Tailgate Lettering in Black, Exterior - Kahn Enamel Wing Shields, Exterior - Kahn Enamel Tailgate Logo, Front Bumper Centre Piece, Front Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite, LE - Rear Bumper Replacement inc. Exhaust Diffuser in Carbon Composite, FACTORY OPTIONS: 2 Zone Climate Control, 60:40 Folding Rear Seats, 7 Seat Option Available, 8 Inch Touch Screen, Acoustic Laminated Windscreen, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Alarm System - Perimetric Alarm, Alarm System - Volumetric Alarm, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Auto Dimming Interior Mirror, Auxiliary Device Connectivity (Full Integrated Streaming), Auxiliary Power Sockets, Bluetooth Phone Connection & Audio Streaming, Brake Pre-Fill, Centre Armrest with Cubby Box, Climate Control, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Diesel Particulate Filter, Digital Radio (DAB) Audio System, VAT Qualifying.
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...