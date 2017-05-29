LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 Diesel HSE Auto

London £74,999 74999.00GBP
Project Kahn Chelsea (AT only 444444)
London, SW100LR, London
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 Diesel HSE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 50 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Santorini Black
KAHN INTERIOR OPTIONS: Front & Rear Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather in Black, KAHN EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Fitted with 285x35x22inch Tyres - Set of 4, RS Alloy Wheels - 9.5x22, Individual Paint Detailing & Colour Coding, Black Label - Front Grille with 3D Mesh, Brake Calipers Finished in Liquid Gold, Front Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite, FACTORY OPTIONS: 2 Zone Climate Control, 60:40 Folding Rear Seats, 8 Inch Touch Screen, Acoustic Laminated Windscreen, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Alarm System - Perimetric Alarm, Alarm System - Volumetric Alarm, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Auto Dimming Interior Mirror, Auxiliary Device Connectivity (Full Integrated Streaming), Auxiliary Power Sockets, Bluetooth Phone Connection & Audio Streaming, Brake Pre-Fill, Centre Armrest with Cubby Box, Climate Control, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Diesel Particulate Filter, Digital Radio (DAB) Audio System, Driver & Passenger Sunvisor with Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Dual Stage Airbag, Dynamic Stability Control, Ebony Headliner, Eight Speed Automatic Transmission with Commandshift 2, Electric Parking Brake, Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS), Electrical Towing Preperation, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Cross Linked Air Suspension, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Exterior Mirror Auto Reverse Dipping, Follow-Me-Home Lighting, VAT Qualifying.
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...