LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 Diesel HSE - Black Label Edition Auto

Accessories

The cost of this vehicle includes a Project Kahn conversion with a retail fitted value of £9,825: KAHN INTERIOR OPTIONS: Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminium, Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel, KAHN EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Fitted with 285x35x22inch Tyres - Set of 4, RS Alloy Wheels - 9.5x22, Individual Paint Detailing & Colour Coding, Brake Calipers Finished in Liquid Red, KAHN Bonnet & Tailgate Lettering, Black Label - Front Grille with 3D Mesh, FACTORY OPTIONS: 2 Zone Climate Control, 60:40 Folding Rear Seats, 7 Seat Option Available, 8 Inch Touch Screen, Acoustic Laminated Windscreen, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Alarm System - Perimetric Alarm, Alarm System - Volumetric Alarm, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Auto Dimming Interior Mirror, Auxiliary Device Connectivity (Full Integrated Streaming), Auxiliary Power Sockets, Bluetooth Phone Connection & Audio Streaming, Brake Pre-Fill, Centre Armrest with Cubby Box, Climate Control, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Diesel Particulate Filter, Digital Radio (DAB) Audio System, Driver & Passenger Sunvisor with Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Dual Stage Airbag, Dynamic Stability Control, Eight Speed Automatic Transmission with Commandshift 2, Electric Parking Brake, Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS), Electrical Towing Preperation, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Cross Linked Air Suspension, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), VAT Qualifying.