Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 Diesel HSE Dynamic

Leeds £49,995 49995.00GBP

Leeds, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

3 Zone Climate Control
Ebony Morzine Headlining
Paddleshift
7 Seats
Electric Panoramic Glass Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Brake Calipers in Rosso Red
Interior Mood Lighting
Rear Seat Climate Control
RS600 Alloy Wheels - 9.5x22" in Silver Platinum
Fitted with 285x35x22" Tyres - Set of 4

  • Ad ID
    8707
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    59621 mi
