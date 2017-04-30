Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 Diesel HSE Huntsman

Leeds £73,999 73999.00GBP
Leeds,
North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
2 Zone Climate Control
Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
Alarm System - Volumetric Alarm
Auxiliary Device Connectivity (Full Integrated Streaming)
Brake Pre-Fill
Cornering Brake Control (CBC)
Diesel Particulate Filter
Dual Stage Airbag
Eight Speed Automatic Transmission with Commandshift 2
Electrical Towing Preperation
Electronic Traction Control (ETC)
Follow-Me-Home Lighting
Front Parking Aid with Display
Heated Front Seats
Heated Off Screen Wiper Park Position
Intelligent Stop/Start System
LED Rear Lamps
Park Assist
Power Windows (Front & Rear) with Remote Power Locking
Reactive Grounding Response
Rear View Camera
Single Blade Sunvisor
Two USB Sockets (Front & Second Row)
60:40 Folding Rear Seats
Active Speed Limiter (ASL)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Auxiliary Power Sockets
Centre Armrest with Cubby Box
Cruise Control
Digital Radio (DAB) Audio System
Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
Electric Parking Brake
Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)
Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
Four Corner Air Suspension (FCAS)
Hard Disc Navigation System
Heated Laminated Windscreen
Heated Rear Windscreen
Interior Mood Lighting
Mist Sensing/Auto Demisting
Power Adjustable Heated Powerfold Exterior Mir
land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 diesel hse huntsman black 8-speed abs alloy-wheels airbag bluetooth carbon cruise-control ebd heated-seats leather mp3 parking-sensor power-steering sat-nav traction-control xenon 2017 hands-free 4wd estate suv luxury british v8 range rover
