Land Rover Range Rover Sport - 3.0 SDV6 Diesel HSE LE

Leeds £69,995 69995.00GBP

Leeds, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£69,995
car description

2 Zone Climate Control
Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
Alarm System - Volumetric Alarm
Auxiliary Device Connectivity (Full Integrated Streaming)
Brake Pre-Fill
Cornering Brake Control (CBC)
Diesel Particulate Filter
Dual Stage Airbag
Ebony Morzine Headlining
Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS)
Electronic Cross Linked Air Suspension
Exterior Mirror Auto Reverse Dipping
Front & Rear Grab Handles
Hard Disc Navigation System
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Windscreen
Interior Mood Lighting
Mist Sensing/Auto Demisting
Park Assist
Power Windows (Front & Rear) with Remote Power Locking
Range Rover Audio System (380W) with Eight Speakers
Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display
Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Trailer Stability Control
'Say What You See' Intuitive Voice Control
60:40 Folding Rear Seats
Active Speed Limiter (ASL)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Auxiliary Power Sockets
Centre Armrest with Cubby Box
Cruise Control
Digital Radio (DAB) Audio System
Dynamic Stability Control
Eight Speed Automatic Transmission with Commandshift 2
Electrical Towing Preperation
Electronic Traction Control (ETC)
Follow-Me-Home Lighting
Front Parking Aid with Display
Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8402
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    24500 mi
