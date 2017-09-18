loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 Diesel HSE - Signature Auto

London £69,995 69995.00GBP

Project Kahn Chelsea (AT only 444444)
London, SW100LR, London
United Kingdom

£69,995
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 Diesel HSE - Signature Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 50 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

KAHN INTERIOR OPTIONS: Front & Rear Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather in Black, Door Tops in Black Nappa Leather, Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminium, Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel, Steering Wheel Centre Hub Re-upholstered in Leather, KAHN EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Fitted with 285x35x22inch Tyres - Set of 4, RS600 Alloy Wheels - 9.5x22inch (Front) & 11x22inch (Rear Concaved), KAHN Bonnet & Tailgate Lettering in Black, FACTORY OPTIONS: 2 Zone Climate Control, 60:40 Folding Rear Seats, 8 Inch Touch Screen, Acoustic Laminated Windscreen, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Alarm System - Perimetric Alarm, Alarm System - Volumetric Alarm, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Auto Dimming Interior Mirror, Auxiliary Device Connectivity (Full Integrated Streaming), Auxiliary Power Sockets, Bluetooth Phone Connection & Audio Streaming, Brake Pre-Fill, Centre Armrest with Cubby Box, Climate Control, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Diesel Particulate Filter, Digital Radio (DAB) Audio System, Driver & Passenger Sunvisor with Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Dual Stage Airbag, Dynamic Stability Control, Ebony Headliner, Eight Speed Automatic Transmission with Commandshift 2, Electric Parking Brake, Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS), Electrical Towing Preperation, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Cross Linked Air Suspension, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), VAT Qualifying.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23069
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    50 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
