LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 Diesel HSE - Signature Auto

London £69,995 69995.00GBP
Project Kahn Chelsea (AT only 444444)
London, SW100LR, London
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 Diesel HSE - Signature Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 50 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Santorini Black
KAHN INTERIOR OPTIONS: Front & Rear Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather in Black, Door Tops in Black Nappa Leather, Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminium, Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel, Steering Wheel Centre Hub Re-upholstered in Leather, KAHN EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Fitted with 285x35x22inch Tyres - Set of 4, RS600 Alloy Wheels - 9.5x22inch (Front) & 11x22inch (Rear Concaved), KAHN Bonnet & Tailgate Lettering in Black, FACTORY OPTIONS: 2 Zone Climate Control, 60:40 Folding Rear Seats, 8 Inch Touch Screen, Acoustic Laminated Windscreen, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Alarm System - Perimetric Alarm, Alarm System - Volumetric Alarm, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Auto Dimming Interior Mirror, Auxiliary Device Connectivity (Full Integrated Streaming), Auxiliary Power Sockets, Bluetooth Phone Connection & Audio Streaming, Brake Pre-Fill, Centre Armrest with Cubby Box, Climate Control, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Diesel Particulate Filter, Digital Radio (DAB) Audio System, Driver & Passenger Sunvisor with Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Dual Stage Airbag, Dynamic Stability Control, Ebony Headliner, Eight Speed Automatic Transmission with Commandshift 2, Electric Parking Brake, Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS), Electrical Towing Preperation, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Cross Linked Air Suspension, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), VAT Qualifying.
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...