Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 Diesel HSE Signature

Leeds £69,995 69995.00GBP
Leeds,
North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
2 Zone Climate Control
Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
Alarm System - Volumetric Alarm
Auxiliary Device Connectivity (Full Integrated Streaming)
Brake Pre-Fill
Cornering Brake Control (CBC)
Diesel Particulate Filter
Dual Stage Airbag
Eight Speed Automatic Transmission with Commandshift 2
Electrical Towing Preperation
Electronic Traction Control (ETC)
Follow-Me-Home Lighting
Front Parking Aid with Display
Head Restraints with Two-Way Adjust
Heated Rear Windscreen
Intelligent Stop/Start System
LED Rear Lamps
Panoramic Glass Sunroof including Power Blind*
Power Adjustable Steering Column
Range Rover Audio System (380W) with Eight Speakers
Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display
Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Trailer Stability Control
'Say What You See' Intuitive Voice Control
60:40 Folding Rear Seats
Active Speed Limiter (ASL)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Auxiliary Power Sockets
Centre Armrest with Cubby Box
Cruise Control
Digital Radio (DAB) Audio System
Dynamic Stability Control
Electric Parking Brake
Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)
Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
Four Corner Air Suspension (FCAS)
Grand Black Lacquer Wood
Heated Front Seats
Heated Windscreen
Interior Moo
