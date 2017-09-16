loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5d AUTO 255 BHP

Heywood £37,990 37990.00GBP

Brownroyd Motors Limited
Heywood, OL101DL, Lancashire
United Kingdom

£37,990
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5d AUTO 255 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 43646 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK

, LANDROVER WARRANTY UNTIL MARCH 2019, MOTORWAY MILEAGE, 7 SEATS, SAT NAV, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND, HEATED-ELECTRIC MEMORY SEATS, DAB RADIO, CRUSIE CONTROL, CLIMATE CONTROL, XENON HEADLIGHTS, PRIVACY GLASS, SIDE-STEPS, CLIMATE CONTROL, FRONT AND REAR PDC, FULL ELECTRICS, ALL USUAL HSE REFINEMENTS, IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOW RATE FINANCE AVAILABLE, DEBIT-CREDIT CARDS TAKEN, HPI GOLD CHECK, 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE, PX WELCOME.

  • Ad ID
    21874
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    43646 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
