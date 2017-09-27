loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5d AUTO 288 BHP

£45,995

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
United Kingdom

£45,995
The Specification Includes: 22" Khan Alloys, Colour Coded Exterior, Side Steps, Privacy Glass, Opening Panoramic Sunroof, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Reversing Camera, Black Leather, Heated Front And Rear Seats, Electric Seats With Driver Memory, Sat Nav, Bluetooth, DAB Digital Radio, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Powerfolding Mirrors. The Range Rover Comes With 2 Keys. 3 Months Gold Cover Warranty. 12 Months Platinum Cover Available. Low Rate Finance And Part Exchange Available.

  • Ad ID
    25018
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    39000 mi
