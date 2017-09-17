LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 Sdv6 Hse 5Dr Auto Diesel Estate

Bury £44,594 44594.00GBP
Farnell Land Rover Bury
Bury, BL96DJ, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 Sdv6 Hse 5Dr Auto Diesel Estate Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 41928 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
Heated windscreen, Hill descent control, Terrain Response, Bluetooth telephone connection, EPAS, Push button starter, Trip computer, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Diesel particulate filter, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player...
