LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

£41,500 41500.00GBP
Peter Vardy Land Rover Aberdeen
AB123AX, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49246 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Premium metallic - Luxor
3 Zone Climate Control,Alston Headlining,Privacy Glass,Electrically Deployable Tow Bar,Bluetooth audio streaming,Multifunction steering wheel
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...