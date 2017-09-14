loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

£41,500 41500.00GBP

Peter Vardy Land Rover Aberdeen
AB123AX, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49246 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Premium metallic - Luxor

Accessories

3 Zone Climate Control,Alston Headlining,Privacy Glass,Electrically Deployable Tow Bar,Bluetooth audio streaming,Multifunction steering wheel

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    16177
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    49246 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Range Rover Sport for sale

