LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Cardiff £20,982 20982.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118LR, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom

£20,982
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 71450 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Baltic Blue

Privacy Glass, Television, Air Suspension, Alloy Wheels 20", Rear Parking Camera, Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Climate Control, Headlamp Power Wash, Front Fog Lamps, Keyless Entry, Xenon Headlamps, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Gearbox, Audio System - Digital Radio (DAB), Meridian Sound System, Heated Front Screen, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Electric Memory Seats, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Terrain Response

  • Ad ID
    22581
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    71450 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Range Rover Sport for sale

