LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Chelmsford £29,995 29995.00GBP
Lookers Land Rover Chelmsford
Chelmsford, CM25PX, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 48190 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: INDUS SILVER
5 TFT driver information centre,Bluetooth system,Front park distance control,HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen,Power assisted steering,Push button starter,Rear park distance control,Rear view camera,Tailgate power latch,Trip computer,Audio remote control,DAB Digital radio,Hybrid TV,iPodUSBMP3 connection,Single CD player,Acoustic windscreen,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlamp activation,Body colour bumpers,Body colour door handles,Body colour mirror caps,Dark finish front grille,Electric folding door mirrors,Electric frontrear windowsone touch operation,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,Front fog lights,Headlight washers,Laminated front side glass,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Rear roof spoiler,Rear wiper,Stainless steel tread plates,12V power point frontrear,12V power point in luggage area,Automatic climate control,Electrically adjustable front bolsters,Electrically adjustable front seats,Front and rear cupholders,Front centre armrest,Front head restraints,Front map lights,Heated rear seats,Illuminated vanity mirrors,Interior mood lighting,Isofix child seat preparation,Leather gear knob,Leather steering wheel,Manual lumbar adjust on passengers seat,Puddle and footwell lamps,Rear headrests,Removable load compartment cover,Split folding rear seat 6535 including rear armrest,Steering wheel gearshift paddles,Waterfall front and rear interior illumination,Cold climate pack Range Rover Sport,Dynamic
