Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

car description

This Range Rover Sport Hse Lux is a Superb Example of this ever popular 4x4 Luxury Vehicle, equally Comfortable on the Motorway, Off Road or around Town. Finished in Gleaming Fuji White Paint, Relax Back into the Piano Black Leather Seats with White Detail Stitching and all round Electric Movement. Enhanced with the Luxury Pack, Enjoy all round Heated Seats, Central Cool-box, Full Surround Camera's & Park Assist, Auto Wipers & Xenon Headlamps. Stay Connected with Personal Telephone Integration, Satellite Navigation, USB port and Aux-in Music Streaming through the Harmen Karden Sound System. The Smooth Powerful 3.0 V6 Engine Matched with the Seamless 8 Speed Auto Gearbox, AWD, 16" Alloy Wheels Provides Safe, Relaxed, Comfortable Motoring. Power Headlamp Wash, Climate & Cruise Control, Ride Height Adjustment, Electronic Tailgate provide Control at your Fingertips. Luxury Motoring at its Best. FUNDING AVAILABLE. Classic Marques have been in Harrogate, North Yorkshire for over 20 years supplying quality handpicked second and used cars, expertly sourced through our buying department who have over 100 years experience between them. We do not generate automatic car valuations or finance q