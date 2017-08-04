Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

car description

This immaculate 3.0 V6 Range Rover Sport Hse Lux Finished in Indus Metallic Silver has a Massive Specification, benefits from a host of factory options & Lux Pack 4 making it one of the Highest Equipped vehicles available today. For Sheer Luxury Motoring Climb aboard your Remotely Pre-Heated 1st Class Carriage, Relax Back into the Premium Charcoal Leather Seats with White Detail Stitching, which of course are fully Electrified, Heated and have 4 Memory Settings & let the 8 Speeds Electronic Gearbox manage your progress While you Warm your Hands on the Memory Heated Multi-function Steering Wheel, Set the Adaptive Cruise Control and let the Dual View Touch Screen Satellite Navigation guide you along While Remaining Connected with the Voice Activated Integrated Personal Telephone. Added Comforts include Heated Headlamp Wash, Cornering Lamps, 360 Surround Camera's with Duel Parking Aids, Auto Wipers & Headlamps, Climate Control, Electronic Sunroof, Powered Tailgate, Key-less Entry/Push-button Start, Central Chill Box. Your Fellow Passengers can enjoy Watching Tv or a Dvd on the integrated Rear Touch Screens with Wireless Headphones Shaded behind the Privacy Glass.There is a Factory Fit