LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Stourbridge £41,357 41357.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Stourbridge
Stourbridge, DY97BU, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34383 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Mariana Black
DAB Radio, Automatic Wipers, Auxiliary Power Socket, Powerlift Tailgate, Paddleshift, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror, Side Steps, ISOFIX Child Seat Brackets, Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Keyless Entry, Heated Front Windscreen, Space Saver Spare Wheel, Rear Parking Camera, Alloy Wheels 20", Cruise Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Electric Seats with Memory, Front Heated Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Privacy Glass, Cup Holder, Automatic Headlamps, Split Folding Rear Seat, Heated Rear Seats, Power Fold Mirrors, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Front Fog Lamps, Satellite Navigation, Climate Control
