LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Swindon £22,499 22499.00GBP

CarShop Swindon
Swindon, SN33BW, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 57244 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Leather Seats,Satellite Navigation,Bluetooth,Parking Sensors,DVD Player,Alloy Wheels,Air Conditioning,CD Player,USB/Auxiliary,Heated Seats,Parking Camera,Heated Front Windscreen,Cruise Control,Keyless Entry,Automatic Lights,DAB Radio,Paddle Shift,Push Button Boot,Start/Stop Button

  • Ad ID
    22749
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    57244 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
