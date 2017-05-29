LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

£48,498 48498.00GBP
Harry Fairbairn BMW (Glasgow)
G466JB,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 21337 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Red
Bluetooth telephone connection, EPAS, Front parking aid with visual display, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen, Mist sensor, Push button starter, Rear park distance control, Speed limiter, Trip computer, Rear view camera, Dual view touch screen, Audio remote control in steering wheel, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, USB/aux input socket, Acoustic windscreen, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights, Body coloured door mirrors, Daytime running lights, Door/quarter lights in toughened plate glass, Electric front/rear windows/one touch operation, Electric heated, adjustable, folding door mirrors with memory + approach lamp, Follow me home headlights, Front fog lights, Headlight washers, Heated rear window, Heated windscreen, Laminated front side windows, Laminated windscreen, LED rear lamps, Light atlas exterior trim, Power tailgate, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Rear wash/wipe, Remote window closing, Reversing lights, Roof rack preparation, Twin exhaust tailpipe, 2 way active front head restraints, 2 way rear head restraints, Ambient lighting, Auto air recirculation, Auxilliary 12V power socket, Centre armrest with cubby box, Climate control memory, Courtesy lights, Driver's footrest, Front and rear cupholders, Front door storage bin, Front map lights, Front seat back map pockets, Front stowage pocket, Front/rear passenger grab handles, Glovebox, Illuminated vanity mirrors, Isofix child seat preparation, Luggage compartment lighting, Multifunction steering wheel, Oxford perforated leather, Pollen filter, Reach/rake electric adjustable steering column + entry/exit tilt away, Rear centre armrest, Roller blind loadspace cover, Roof mounted stowage nets, 3 point seatbelts on all seats, ABS + EBD + EBA, Auto lock system when vehicle in motion, Auto locking differential, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Curtain airbags, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Dual horn, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Electric child locks, Electronic parking brake, Electronic traction control, Front seatbelt pretensioners, Front side airbags, Gradient acceleration control, Height adjustable front seatbelts, Hill descent control, Roll stability control, Trailer stability assist, Trailer Stability Programme, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Keyless entry, Locking wheel nuts, Perimetric and volumetric anti theft alarm, Remote locking, Single point entry
