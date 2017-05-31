loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

£38,998 38998.00GBP

Arnold Clark Fiat (Elgin)
IV306YQ,
United Kingdom

£38,998
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18789 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Third row map lights, Split fold rear seat (65/35), Rear headrests, Parking heater, Luggage net, Loadspace cover, Leather steering wheel, Isofix, Interior mood lighting, Illuminated vanity mirrors, Heated seats front and rear, Front headrests, Electric height/reach adjustable steering column, Driver and front passenger leather armrests, Cup holders, Complex 35/30/35 2nd row seat, Auto climate control, Accessory socket in rear, Tailgate wash/wipe, Power foldback door mirrors, Heated windscreen + washer jets, Front and rear electric windows, Electric front sunroof and fixed rear glass, Elec heated + adjust door mirrors, Daytime running lights, Body coloured wheel arches, Body colour tailgate handle, Body colour rear applique panel, Body colour bumpers, 'Global' closing of front/rear windows, USB/iPod connection, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, DAB Digital radio, Rear view camera, Trip computer, Rear park distance control, Premium navigation including voice and TMC with touch screen, PAS, Front park distance control, Cruise control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Windsor leather pack - Discovery, Bright pack - Discovery, Seatbelt warning, Roll stability control, Hill start assist, Hill descent control, Gradient acceleration control, Front and rear head airbags, Electronic tyre pressure monitoring, Electronic traction control, Electronic parking brake, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Curtain airbags, CBC - (Cornering brake control), ABS + EBD + EBA, Volumetric anti theft alarm, Remote locking, Locking wheel nuts, Keyless smart entry with push button start, Engine immobiliser, Electric steering column lock, Terrain Response, Electronic air suspension/variable ride height, Diesel particulate filter, Active roll mitigation, Full size alloy spare wheel

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    11075
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    18789 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
