LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

£38,998 38998.00GBP
Arnold Clark Fiat (Elgin)
IV306YQ,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18789 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
Third row map lights, Split fold rear seat (65/35), Rear headrests, Parking heater, Luggage net, Loadspace cover, Leather steering wheel, Isofix, Interior mood lighting, Illuminated vanity mirrors, Heated seats front and rear, Front headrests, Electric height/reach adjustable steering column, Driver and front passenger leather armrests, Cup holders, Complex 35/30/35 2nd row seat, Auto climate control, Accessory socket in rear, Tailgate wash/wipe, Power foldback door mirrors, Heated windscreen + washer jets, Front and rear electric windows, Electric front sunroof and fixed rear glass, Elec heated + adjust door mirrors, Daytime running lights, Body coloured wheel arches, Body colour tailgate handle, Body colour rear applique panel, Body colour bumpers, 'Global' closing of front/rear windows, USB/iPod connection, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, DAB Digital radio, Rear view camera, Trip computer, Rear park distance control, Premium navigation including voice and TMC with touch screen, PAS, Front park distance control, Cruise control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Windsor leather pack - Discovery, Bright pack - Discovery, Seatbelt warning, Roll stability control, Hill start assist, Hill descent control, Gradient acceleration control, Front and rear head airbags, Electronic tyre pressure monitoring, Electronic traction control, Electronic parking brake, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Curtain airbags, CBC - (Cornering brake control), ABS + EBD + EBA, Volumetric anti theft alarm, Remote locking, Locking wheel nuts, Keyless smart entry with push button start, Engine immobiliser, Electric steering column lock, Terrain Response, Electronic air suspension/variable ride height, Diesel particulate filter, Active roll mitigation, Full size alloy spare wheel
