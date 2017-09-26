loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

£24,361 24361.00GBP

Evans Halshaw Ford Motherwell
ML12UB,
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 41561 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Full Service History, 20" Alloy Wheels, Satellite Navigation, Full Leather, Bluetooth Connectivity, CD Player With MP3 Connector, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, On Board Computer, Multi function steering wheel, Automatic Wipers, Automatic Headlamps, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Windows Front And Rear, Quickclear Heated Windscreen, Parking Sensors Front And Rear, Front Fog Lights, Rear Wash Wipe, Remote Central Locking, Airbags, Driver Airbag, Child Locks, Isofix Brackets, Metallic Paint, Split Folding Rear Seats, Anti Lock Braking System(ABS), Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Height Adjustable Drivers seat, Adjustable Steering Column, Body Coloured Bumpers, Front Cup Holders, Physical Car Available Viewing Today, Walk around of this car is available

  • Ad ID
    24966
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    41561 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
