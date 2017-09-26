LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

£24,361 24361.00GBP
Evans Halshaw Ford Motherwell
ML12UB,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 41561 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
Full Service History, 20" Alloy Wheels, Satellite Navigation, Full Leather, Bluetooth Connectivity, CD Player With MP3 Connector, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, On Board Computer, Multi function steering wheel, Automatic Wipers, Automatic Headlamps, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Windows Front And Rear, Quickclear Heated Windscreen, Parking Sensors Front And Rear, Front Fog Lights, Rear Wash Wipe, Remote Central Locking, Airbags, Driver Airbag, Child Locks, Isofix Brackets, Metallic Paint, Split Folding Rear Seats, Anti Lock Braking System(ABS), Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Height Adjustable Drivers seat, Adjustable Steering Column, Body Coloured Bumpers, Front Cup Holders, Physical Car Available Viewing Today, Walk around of this car is available
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...