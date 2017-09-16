LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5DR AUTOMATIC

Oldham £20,995 20995.00GBP
S Cars Limited
Oldham, OL27AU, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5DR AUTOMATIC Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 77000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue
77000 miles. 12v Socket, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Climate Control, Cruise Control, Cupholders, Electric Seat Adjustment, Front & Rear Electric Windows, Fuel Computer, Lumbar Support, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Split Rear Seats, USB and AUX, 12v Socket - Rear, CD Radio, DAB Radio, Leather Steering Wheel, Satellite Navigation, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Anti Lock Brakes, Auto On Headlights, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Electronic Brake Assistance (EBA), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Front Fog Lights, Front Parking Sensor, Headlight Cleaning System, Passenger Airbag, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Rear Parking Sensor, Traction Control, Alarm, Keyless Central Locking, Leather Upholstery, Metallic Paint, Power Tailgate, Alloy Wheels.
