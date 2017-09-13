loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE Auto

High Peak £21,495 21495.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£21,495
Latest 8 Speed Automatic, Full Landrover Service History, Black Leather Interior, Satellite Navigation, Colour TV, Reversing Camera, Powered Tailgate, Privacy Glass, 3 Stage Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Screen, Heated Rear Seats, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, 6 Disc CD Player with iPod and USB Connectivity, Bluetooth Hands Free System, Central Coolbox, Auto Headlamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Front Foglamps, Terrain Response System, Electric Memory Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Front and Rear Floormats, Towbar. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT, and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, East 1932)

  • Ad ID
    15850
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    73000 mi
