LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE Auto

High Peak £22,995 22995.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Latest 8 Speed Automatic, Full Landrover Service History, Black Leather Interior, Satellite Navigation, Colour TV, Reversing Camera, Powered Tailgate, Privacy Glass, 3 Stage Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Screen, Heated Rear Seats, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, 6 Disc CD Player with iPod and USB Connectivity, Bluetooth Hands Free System, Central Coolbox, Auto Headlamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Front Foglamps, Terrain Response System, Electric Memory Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Front and Rear Floormats, Towbar. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT, and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, East 1932)
land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 hse automatic silver 8-speed alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth heated-seats ipod parking-sensor privacy-glass sat-nav television warranty xenon 2011 hands-free mp3 leather black-interior 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover dark-interior
