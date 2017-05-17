LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE Auto

High Peak £46,500 46500.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
**** DUE SOON *** One Private Owner From New with Full Landrover Service History, 306 BHP SDV6 with 8 Speed CommandShift Transmission, Lunar Grey Oxford Leather Interior, Sliding Panoramic Roof with Power Blind, Deployable Sidesteps, Powered Tailgate, Colour Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Heated Screen, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Memory Seats, Satellite Navigation, Auto Wipers, Auto Lamps, Xenon Headlamps with LED Strip Daytime Lights, Front Foglamps, 21" Alloy Wheels with Pressure Monitoring System, Rear Privacy Glass, Electric Power Folding Heated Mirrors, Keyless Stsrt System, DAB Stereo with iPod and USB Connectivity. Perfect Condition. Part Exchange Welcome. UK Delivery Arranged. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 hse automatic grey 8-speed alloy-wheels cruise-control heated-seats ipod leather privacy-glass sat-nav xenon 2014 mp3 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
