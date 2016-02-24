Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Auto

car description

Seen as the benchmark for quality 4x4's the Range Rover Sport encompasses luxury with unrivalled off-road capabilities. With a smooth V6 diesel producing over 300bhp and fuel economy reported in excess of 40mpg, it really is an allround winner. This particular example also benefits from a host of very desirable options over and above the already opulent specification to include 7 Seats, Electrically, Panoramic Roof, Reversing Camera etc... This car has been prepared by our award winning workshop to the very highest standards. The service history is as follows: 24/02/2016 - Northampton Land Rover @ 11715 miles 21/02/2017 - Northampton Land Rover @ 28482 miles This vehicle is also supplied with 12 months MOT. All of our cars also have a pre-sale 111 point check to ensure they meet our very high preparation standard. Ivory Leather Third Row Power Folding Seats - 7 Seats Panoramic Roof with Sunblind Reversing Camera Power Tailgate Dual View Sat Nav Bluetooth Phone Prep Side Steps Heated Seats Front and Rear Meridian Sound System Electric Memory Seats Keyless Entry/Start Automatic Xenon Lights with Wash High Beam Assist Lane Departure Warning Folding Mirrors Auto Dimming Door Mirrors Pa