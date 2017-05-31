loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE Auto Lux Pack - FLRSH SIDE STEPS DUAL VIEW

Ripon £31,450 31450.00GBP

Harvey Cooper Cars
Ripon, HG41SR, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£31,450
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE Auto Lux Pack - FLRSH SIDE STEPS DUAL VIEW Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Silver

Range Rover Sport HSE Luxury This incredible Range Rover Sport HSE Luxury 3.0 SDV6 is offered in exceptional condition and has only covered 20000 miles from new. The car is to benefit from a FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY.Finished in Indus silver with contrasting ebony black Oxford leather interior.Optional features to include privacy glass Luxury edition pack to consist of extended leather package, contrast stitching, grand Black lacquer trim, 20 inch 5 spoke alloy wheels, dual view, digital TV and Harmon Kardon Logic 7.Standard features to include touch screen satellite navigation system, bluetooth phone preparation, DAB radio, portable audio interface, reversing camera, dual climate control with air conditioning, electric front seats with driver memory, front and rear heated seats, multifunctional leather steering wheel with audio controls, cruise control, drivers information system with trip computer, front and rear parking distance control, driver and passenger memory mirrors, heated windscreen, automatic xenon headlights, electric tailgate LED rear tailgate lights, auto adjustment steering wheel, plus much more standard specification.All cars come with a comprehensive RAC warranty and the benefit of 12 months roadside assist.

  • Ad ID
    10918
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
