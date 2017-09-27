LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE BLACK 5d AUTO 255 BHP

Gateshead £24,995 24995.00GBP
Gateshead,
Tyne and Wear
United Kingdom
Service History. 20'' Alloy Wheels, Black Leather Interior. Wood And Chrome Trim. Heated Seats. Power Adjustable Seats With Memory Function. Keyless Entry And Start. Front And Rear Parking Sensors. Reversing Camera. Touch Screen Display Unit. Sat Nav. Bluetooth Telephone. DAB Digital Radio. TV. Harman Kardon Sound System. Cruise Control. Multi Function Steering Wheel. Power Tailgate. Side Steps. Auto Lights. Auto Wipers. Comes With 2 Keys. 3 Months Gold Cover Warranty. 12 Months Platinum Cover Available From £499. Low Rate Finance And Part Exchange Available. Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Alloy Wheels - 20in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Ashtray/Lighter, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Chassis - Adjustable, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Head Air Bags - Front/Rear, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash - Unspecified,
