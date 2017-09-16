LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE Black Edition 5dr Auto **IVORY PREMIUM LEATHER**

£28,995 28995.00GBP
Prestige Motors (UK) Ltd
CF51JG,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE Black Edition 5dr Auto **IVORY PREMIUM LEATHER** Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
3 rear 3 point seatbelts, Auto lock system when vehicle in motion, Driver and passenger airbags, Front and rear head airbags, Front side airbags, Engine immobiliser, Keyless entry, Locking wheel nuts, Perimetric and volumetric anti theft alarm, Remote central locking, Anti-lock brake system, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, EBA, Electronic parking brake, Electronic traction control, Hill descent control, Hill start assist, Roll stability control, Trailer stability assist, Diesel particulate filter, Electronic air suspension, Terrain Response, Automatic dimming rear view mirror, Body colour mirror caps, Electric folding door mirrors, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Acoustic windscreen, Electric front/rear windows/one touch operation, Laminated front side glass, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Rear wiper, Atlas bright finish high line grille, Atlas bright finish tailgate, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Metallic paint, Rear roof spoiler, Stainless steel tread plates, Automatic headlamp activation, Bi-Xenon headlights, Front fog lights, Headlight washers, Driver's electric adjustable lumbar support, Electrically adjustable front bolsters, Electrically adjustable front seats, Front head restraints, Front seat back map pockets, Heated rear seats, Isofix child seat preparation, Manual lumbar adjust on passenger's seat, Rear centre head restraint, Rear headrests, Split folding rear seat (65:35) including rear armrest, Contrast stitching, Anigre gloss trim, Front map lights, Interior mood lighting, Puddle and footwell lamps, Waterfall front and rear interior illumination, Illuminated vanity mirrors, 12V power point front/rear, 12V power point in luggage area, Centre cooler storage box, Front and rear cupholders, Front centre armrest, Ivory headlining, Leather gear knob, Leather steering wheel, Premium leather upholstery, Removable load compartment cover, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Automatic climate control, Parking heater, Push button starter, Tailgate power latch, Cruise control, Front park distance control, Power assisted steering, Rear park distance control, Rear view camera, 5" TFT driver information centre, Dual view touch screen, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen, Trip computer, Bluetooth system, Audio remote control, DAB Digital radio, Harman/Kardon logic 7 surround sound system + 17 speakers and DSP amp, Hybrid TV, iPod/USB/MP3 connection, Single CD player, 20" 5
