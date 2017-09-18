loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE Black Edition Auto

Cheltenham £29,650

Tim Fry Land Rovers ltd
Cheltenham, GL526QP, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE Black Edition Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 26000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

Full Ebony Leather Interior. DUE-IN

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    22986
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    26000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
