Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE BLACK EDITION

£35,950 35950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Rare BLACK EDITION, Ivory leather, Ebony contrast stitching, piano black finisher, Ivory headliner, electric memory front seats, heated front/rear seats, heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, HDD Satellite Navigation, Dual View Digital TV, Wireless Headphones, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, 'Say What You See' voice control, reversing camera, Harman Kardon Logic7 surround sound system, DAB Digital Audio Broadcasting, 20in 5-spoke alloys, Autobiography Body-styling, 8 speed automatic gearbox, paddle-shift controls, parking sensors front and rear, electric heated folding mirrors, body colour finish exterior mirrors, keyless entry/start, remote central locking and alarm, EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution), EBA (Emergency Brake Assist), leather multi-function heated s/wheel, leather gear shift knob, electric memory steering column, cruise control, HDC (Hill Descent Control), trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, electronic air suspension, Adaptive Dynamics, DSP Dynamic Stability control, Xenon headlamps, cornering headlamps, auto headlamp function, headlamp wash, LED Daytime Running lights, front fog lamps, heated front and rear screens, privacy glass, automatic ta
land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 hse black edition 8-speed alloy-wheels airbag bluetooth cruise-control ebd leather parking-sensor privacy-glass sat-nav television xenon 2013 hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover l405
