Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE BLACK EDITION

£35,950 35950.00GBP


United Kingdom

£35,950
Rare BLACK EDITION, Ivory leather, Ebony contrast stitching, piano black finisher, Ivory headliner, electric memory front seats, heated front/rear seats, heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, HDD Satellite Navigation, Dual View Digital TV, Wireless Headphones, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, 'Say What You See' voice control, reversing camera, Harman Kardon Logic7 surround sound system, DAB Digital Audio Broadcasting, 20in 5-spoke alloys, Autobiography Body-styling, 8 speed automatic gearbox, paddle-shift controls, parking sensors front and rear, electric heated folding mirrors, body colour finish exterior mirrors, keyless entry/start, remote central locking and alarm, EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution), EBA (Emergency Brake Assist), leather multi-function heated s/wheel, leather gear shift knob, electric memory steering column, cruise control, HDC (Hill Descent Control), trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, electronic air suspension, Adaptive Dynamics, DSP Dynamic Stability control, Xenon headlamps, cornering headlamps, auto headlamp function, headlamp wash, LED Daytime Running lights, front fog lamps, heated front and rear screens, privacy glass, automatic ta

  • Ad ID
    8988
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    28000 mi
