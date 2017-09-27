Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic, 21 Inch Alloy Wheels, Red Brake Calipers, Panoramic Glass Sliding Sunroof, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Electric Front Seats, Stunning

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this outstanding Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic. Finished in Santorini Black Metallic complimented with Ebony and Ivory Leather Upholstery, Morzine Headlining and finished with Grand Black Lacquer Interior Inlays. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include 21" Alloy Wheels, Red Brake Calipers, Panoramic Glass Sliding Sunroof, HDD Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Reversing Camera, Heated Multi-Function Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Electric Steering Column, DAB Radio, Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers and Passenger Memory, Configurable Interior Mood Lighting, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Tailgate, Privacy Glass, Headlamp Wash, Xenon Headlights, LED Day Time Running Lights Plus Much More. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all par