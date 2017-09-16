loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE DYNAMIC 5d AUTO 288 BHP

Heywood £43,990

Brownroyd Motors Limited
Heywood, OL101DL, Lancashire
United Kingdom

£43,990
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE DYNAMIC 5d AUTO 288 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 44000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK

FULL LANDROVER SERVICE HISTORY, JUST BEEN SERVICED, SERVICE PACK, SLIDING PANORAMIC SUNROOF, SAT NAV, BLUETOOTH, DAB RADIO, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FULL BLACK OXFORD LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, UPGRADED 21 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, PRIVACY GLASS, RUNNING BOARDS, RED BRAKE CALIPERS, INTERIOR MOOD LIGHTING, CRUISE CONTROL, XENON HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALL USUAL HSE DYNAMIC REFINEMENTS, IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOW RATE FINANCE AVAILABLE, DEBIT-CREDIT CARDS TAKEN, HPI GOLD CHECK, 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE, PX WELCOME.

  • Ad ID
    21873
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    44000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
