LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE DYNAMIC 5d AUTO 288 BHP

Heywood £43,990 43990.00GBP
Brownroyd Motors Limited
Heywood, OL101DL, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE DYNAMIC 5d AUTO 288 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 44000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK
FULL LANDROVER SERVICE HISTORY, JUST BEEN SERVICED, SERVICE PACK, SLIDING PANORAMIC SUNROOF, SAT NAV, BLUETOOTH, DAB RADIO, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FULL BLACK OXFORD LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, UPGRADED 21 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, PRIVACY GLASS, RUNNING BOARDS, RED BRAKE CALIPERS, INTERIOR MOOD LIGHTING, CRUISE CONTROL, XENON HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALL USUAL HSE DYNAMIC REFINEMENTS, IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOW RATE FINANCE AVAILABLE, DEBIT-CREDIT CARDS TAKEN, HPI GOLD CHECK, 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE, PX WELCOME.
