LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto 4x4/Crossover

£46,989 46989.00GBP

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD,
United Kingdom

£46,989
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto 4x4/Crossover with 30389miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    24351
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    30389 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
