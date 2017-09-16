LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

Chelmsford £63,995 63995.00GBP
Lookers Land Rover Chelmsford
Chelmsford, CM25PX, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9211 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: FUJI WHITE
Bluetooth telephone connection,Dynamic response,Electronic power assisted steering,Front parking aid with visual display,HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen,Mist sensor,Push button starter,Rear park distance control,Speed limiter,TFT Virtual Instrument Panel,Trip computer,Audio remote control in steering wheel,Bluetooth audio streaming,DAB Digital radio,MP3 compatible radiosingle CD player,USBaux input socket,Acoustic windscreen,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlights,Daytime running lights,Doorquarter lights in toughened plate glass,Electric frontrear windowsone touch operation,Electric heatedadjustable folding door mirrors with memory approach lamp,Follow me home headlights,Front fog lights,Gloss black exterior trim,Headlight washers,Heated rear window,Heated windscreen,Illuminated Aluminium Tread Plates with Range Rover lettering,Laminated front side windows,Laminated windscreen,LED rear lamps,Power tailgate,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Rear washwipe,Remote window closing,Reversing lights,Roof rack preparation,Twin bright tailpipes,2 way active front head restraints,2 way rear head restraints,Ambient lighting,Automatic air recirculation,Auxilliary 12V power socket,Centre armrest with cubby box,Climate control memory,Courtesy lights,Drivers footrest,Front and rear cupholders,Front door storage bin,Front map lights,Front seat back map pockets,Front stowage pocket,Frontrear passenger grab handles,Glovebox,Illum
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...