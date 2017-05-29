loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

London £48,500 48500.00GBP

Grange Land Rover Woodford
London, E182QL, London
United Kingdom

£48,500
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 39421 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Loire Blue

Bluetooth telephone connection, Dynamic response, EPAS, Front parking aid with visual display, Rear park distance control, Speed limiter, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen, TFT Virtual Instrument Panel, Trip computer, Audio remote control in steering wheel, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, USB/aux input socket,In addition to our Range Rover Sports superb specification and stunning colour combination it has only 1 previous owner and full service history. Call 01793 467995 today to arrange your test drive.

  • Ad ID
    10589
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    39421 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
