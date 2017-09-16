loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

£46,121 46121.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Hanley
ST14EG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35647 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Luxor Gold

Alloy Wheels, 1 Owner, Full Service History, Satellite Navigation, Ambience Lighting, 2 Year Warranty, Full Leather, Park Distance Control, Rear Parking Camera, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Automatic Headlights, Xenon Headlamps, DAB Radio, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Heated Mirrors, Heated Front Windscreen

  • Ad ID
    18956
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    35647 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
