LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

£46,121 46121.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Hanley
ST14EG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35647 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Luxor Gold
Alloy Wheels, 1 Owner, Full Service History, Satellite Navigation, Ambience Lighting, 2 Year Warranty, Full Leather, Park Distance Control, Rear Parking Camera, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Automatic Headlights, Xenon Headlamps, DAB Radio, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Heated Mirrors, Heated Front Windscreen
