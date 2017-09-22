LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 Hse Dynamic Auto

Accessories

One Owner, VAT Qualifying, Full Screen Sat Nav, 21'' Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Glass Roof, Full Black Leather Interior, Electric Memory And Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, DAB Radio CD, Bluetooth, Bi Xenon Headlights, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Paddle Shift, Powered Folding Mirrors, Electric Boot Operation, Front And Rear PDC, Reversing Cam, 4x4, One Owner From New. Extremely Low Mileage With A Full Land Rover Service History. Manufacturers Warranty Until March 2019. Very High Specification Which Includes, Full Screen Sat Nav, 21'' Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Glass Roof, Full Black Leather Interior, Electrically Adjustable Heated And Memory Seats, Heated Rear Seats, DAB Radio CD, Media Input, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Arm Rest, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Paddle Shift, Front And Rear Park Distance Control, Reversing Camera, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Windows, Piano Black Interior Trim, Electric Boot Operation, Bi Xenon Headlights, Auto Lights & Wipers, Keyless Entry And GO, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Alarm, Immobiliser, Isofix, VAT Qualifying. 5 seats, Ammonite Grey Metallic, We Are A Family Run Business Specialising In Sports, Prestige And Performance Cars. Ideally Located On The Border Of Hampshire, Surrey And West Sussex. Our Showroom Is Situated A Stones Throw From The A3 And The London Waterloo To Portsmouth Train Line. All Vehicles Are HPI Checked And Come With A Comprehensive 6 Month Warranty Which Can Be Extended. We Offer Hire Purchase And PCP Finance Packages At Very Competitive Rates. Pleased To Be Approved Under The Hampshire Trading Standards 'Buy With Confidence' Scheme, Open 9.00-5.30 Monday To Saturday, Sundays And Out Of Hours By Appointment.