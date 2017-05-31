LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic Automatic

£49,990 49990.00GBP
Bentley Newcastle (JCT600)
NE289ND,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic Automatic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 38526 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
Acoustic windscreen, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights, Daytime running lights, Door/quarter lights in toughened plate glass, Electric front/rear windows/one touch operation, Electric heated, adjustable, folding door mirrors with memory + approach lamp, Follow me home headlights, Front fog lights, Gloss black exterior trim, Headlight washers, Heated rear window, Heated windscreen, Illuminated Aluminium Tread Plates with Range Rover lettering, Laminated front side windows, Laminated windscreen, LED rear lamps, Power tailgate, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Rear wash/wipe, Remote window closing, Reversing lights, Roof rack preparation, Twin bright tailpipes, 2 way active front head restraints, 2 way rear head restraints, Ambient lighting, Auto air recirculation, Auxilliary 12V power socket, Centre armrest with cubby box, Climate control memory, Courtesy lights, Driver's footrest, Front and rear cupholders, Front door storage bin, Front map lights, Front seat back map pockets, Front stowage pocket, Front/rear passenger grab handles, Glovebox, Illuminated vanity mirrors, Isofix child seat preparation, Luggage compartment lighting, Multifunction steering wheel, Oxford perforated leather, Pollen filter, Reach/rake electric adjustable steering column + entry/exit tilt away, Rear centre armrest, Roller blind loadspace cover, Roof mounted stowage nets, Sports pedals
