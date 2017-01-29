loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE DYNAMIC

£49,990 49990.00GBP


United Kingdom

£49,990
Pimento extended leather, Ebony top stitching, Alcantara Headlining, electric memory front seats, climate front/rear heated seats, automatic climate control, Incontrol Satellite Navigation, 10in Colour Touch Screen, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, 'Say What You See' voice control, Digital TV, Meridian Audio sound system, DAB Digital Audio Broadcasting, 22in five split spoke alloys, sparkle silver finish, Red Brembo brake calipers, TVBB Torque Vectoring, gloss black roof, Panoramic Roof, 8 speed automatic gearbox, red painted paddle-shift controls, 360 park distance control, surround cameras, rear view camera, Lane Assist, electric heated folding mirrors, approach lamps, keyless entry/start, remote central locking and alarm, EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution), EBA (Emergency Brake Assist), leather multi-function s/wheel, electric memory steering column, leather steering wheel, heated steering wheel, Adaptive cruise control with queue assist, HDC (Hill Descent Control), trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, electronic air suspension, Adaptive Dynamics, DSP Dynamic Stability control, Xenon headlamps, auto headlamp function, headlamp wash, LED Daytime Running lights, front fog

  • Ad ID
    8113
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    40000 mi
