Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE

£25,950 25950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Body: Estate Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 70,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2012 (62) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: SANTORINI BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR 20" alloys
land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 hse black alloy-wheels black-leather diesel 2012 leather black-interior 4wd estate suv luxury british v8 range rover dark-interior
