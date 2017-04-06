Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE

£31,990 31990.00GBP
United Kingdom
Black leather, Ebony/Ivory contrast stitching, Ivory headliner, electric memory front seats, electric lumbar adjustment, heated front/rear seats, automatic climate control, HDD Satellite Navigation, Touchscreen, Digital TV Receiver, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, 'Say What You See' voice control, Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Reversing Camera, Harman Kardon Logic7 surround sound system, DAB Digital Audio Broadcasting, 20in V-Spoke alloys, 8-speed automatic Tiptronic gearbox, Autobiography bodystyling, paddle-shift controls, parking sensors front and rear, electric heated folding mirrors, auto dimming rear view mirror, keyless entry/start, remote central locking and alarm, leather multi-function s/wheel, electric adjustable steering column, cruise control, HDC (Hill Descent Control), continuous variable damping, trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, electronic air suspension, DSP Dynamic Stability control, Heated front and rear windscreen, Xenon headlamps, Adaptive headlamps, auto headlamp function, "Follow me home" lights function, headlamp wash, LED Daytime Running lights, front fog lamps, privacy glass, black gloss front grille, automatic tailgate, Ambient lighting, ful
land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 hse black 8-speed alloy-wheels airbag black-leather bluetooth cruise-control leather parking-sensor privacy-glass sat-nav television tiptronic xenon 2012 hands-free black-interior automatic semi-automatic 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover dark-interior
