Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE LE

Leeds £89,999 89999.00GBP
Leeds,
North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
2 Zone Climate Control
8 Inch Touch Screen
Alarm System - Perimetric Alarm
Auto Dimming Interior Mirror
Bluetooth Phone Connection & Audio Streaming
Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Driver & Passenger Sunvisor with Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Eight Speed Automatic Transmission with Commandshift 2
Electrical Towing Preperation
Electronic Traction Control (ETC)
Follow-Me-Home Lighting
Front Parking Aid with Display
Head Restraints with Two-Way Adjust
Heated Rear Windscreen
Intelligent Stop/Start System
LED Rear Lamps
Park Assist
Power Windows (Front & Rear) with Remote Power Locking
Range Rover Audio System (380W) with Eight Speakers
Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display
Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Trailer Stability Control
'Say What You See' Intuitive Voice Control
60:40 Folding Rear Seats
Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
Alarm System - Volumetric Alarm
Auxiliary Device Connectivity (Full Integrated Streaming)
Brake Pre-Fill
Cornering Brake Control (CBC)
Diesel Particulate Filter
Dual Stage Airbag
Electric Parking Brake
Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)
Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
Four Corner Air Suspension (FCAS)
Grand Black Lacquer Wood
Heated Front Seats
Heate
land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 hse le grey 8-speed abs alloy-wheels airbag black-leather bluetooth carbon cruise-control diesel ebd heated-seats heated-windscreen leather mp3 parking-sensor power-steering privacy-glass sat-nav traction-control xenon 2017 hands-free black-interior 4wd estate suv luxury british v8 range rover dark-interior
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...