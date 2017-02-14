LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE LUXURY 5d AUTO 255 BHP

East Hoathly £26,450 26450.00GBP
East Hoathly,
East Sussex
United Kingdom
Features For more info on this vehicle call our showroom on 01825 841148 Barossa Black Vehicle supplied with:- 12 Months Warranty - 12 Months Mot & a Full Service 20in 10 Spoke Alloy Wheels Over 19in, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Alloy Wheels - 20in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Ashtray/Lighter, BI-Xenon Adaptive Head lights, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Chassis - Adjustable, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, Dual View, Electric Heated/Power Folding, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Head Air Bags - Front/Rear, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash - Unspecified, Heated Front Screen, Hill Holder, HSE Luxury Pack, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/DVD, Keyless Entry, Limited Slip Differential - Unspecified, Metallic Paint, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Parking Aid-Rear View Camera, Power Socket -
land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 hse luxury 5d automatic 255 bhp black abs alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control dvd esp immobiliser isofix leather metallic parking-sensor power-steering sat-nav traction-control warranty xenon 2012 hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv british v8 range rover
